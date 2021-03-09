This story will be updated.

The man accused of taking hostages during an armed home invasion in Livermore Falls has been killed by police.

Donald White, 44, of Jay allegedly forced his way inside a Knapp Street home about 5:30 a.m. Monday, and officers who arrived at the scene were met with an “extremely dangerous” situation, Livermore Falls police Lt. Joe Sage said during a brief Tuesday press conference.





That scene spiraled into a 14-hour standoff between White and multiple local, state, regional and federal law enforcement agencies.

At least four people were inside the home at the time, but one escaped while the other three were held hostage and reportedly restrained with zip ties. Two more hostages escaped later on Monday, and the last was released about midnight.

During the standoff, Trooper James MacDonald, a member of the state police tactical team, used deadly force, according to Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the officer-involved shooting and MacDonald has been placed on leave, as is standard procedure.

MacDonald, a member of Troop A, has been previously cleared in two officer-involved shootings. In May 2018, he fatally shot William N. Derick, 54, during an armed confrontation with police in Wales, while in September 2013 he shot and wounded Leonard E. Maker during a struggle inside a Searsmont home.

Lt. Jason Madore of the Maine State Police declined Tuesday to elaborate on any connection between White and the hostages, citing a fluid and active investigation. Livermore Falls police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. told the Sun Journal that White was an ex-boyfriend of a family member who lived at the residence.

He said that multiple explosive devices remain at the scene.