This story will be updated.

At least three people have been taken hostage after a man invaded a Livermore Falls home early Monday morning.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, forced his way into a Knapp Street home about 5:45 a.m., according to the Sun Journal.





At least four people were inside the home at the time, but one person was able to escape, the newspaper reported. Police believe three people are being held hostage, and possibly restrained with zip ties.

William Gagne, the deputy chief of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday that the area around Knapp Street has been closed off, and there is no immediate threat to the larger public.

Nearby schools have been dismissed.