This story will be updated.

The last person held hostage after a home invasion early Monday morning in Livermore Falls has been freed.

Multiple media outlets reported just after midnight that a fourth person held inside a Knapp Street home was released, but no additional information about the suspect was immediately available.





The Maine State Police will hold a press conference about the standoff at 11 a.m.

A man, who hasn’t been identified, forced his way into a home at Knapp Street at about 5:25 a.m. Monday. At least four people were inside the home at the time, but one escaped.

The other three were reportedly restrained with zip ties. Two more hostages escaped later on Monday, leaving only one inside.