Another 17 Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 133 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,323. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,332 on Monday.





An Androscoggin County resident, an Aroostook County resident, three Cumberland County residents, a Franklin County resident, two Kennebec County residents, two Oxford County residents, two Penobscot County residents, a Sagadahoc County resident and four York County residents have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 723.

Of those, seven were women and 10 were men. Twelve were in their 80s, one each in their 70s and 50s and three in their 60s.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 46,059, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 45,926 on Monday.

Of those, 35,974 have been confirmed positive, while 10,085 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 0.99 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 344.13.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 161.8, down from 167.3 a day ago, down from 173.3 a week ago and down from 237.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,580 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 11.81 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,917), Aroostook (1,296), Cumberland (12,957), Franklin (921), Hancock (948), Kennebec (3,770), Knox (676), Lincoln (595), Oxford (2,287), Penobscot (4,081), Piscataquis (333), Sagadahoc (989), Somerset (1,269), Waldo (611), Washington (729) and York (9,771) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 4,193 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 274,616 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 156,174 have received two doses.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 29,045,909 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 525,904 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.