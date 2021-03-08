This story will be updated.

Another 132 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,332. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,297 on Sunday.





No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 706.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 45,926, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 45,794 on Sunday.

Of those, 35,907 have been confirmed positive, while 10,019 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 0.99 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 343.14.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 168, up from 167.1 a day ago, down from 168.1 a week ago and down from 266.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,571 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 11.74 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,904), Aroostook (1,296), Cumberland (12,906), Franklin (920), Hancock (944), Kennebec (3,757), Knox (675), Lincoln (594), Oxford (2,283), Penobscot (4,063), Piscataquis (332), Sagadahoc (896), Somerset (1,266), Waldo (611), Washington (726) and York (9753) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,860 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Monday, 2720,423 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 152,512 have received two doses.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,999,542 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 525,035 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.