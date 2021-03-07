This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died and 159 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,297. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,268 on Saturday.





Residents from Cumberland and York counties succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 706.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 45,794, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 45,635 on Saturday.

Of those, 35,846 have been confirmed positive, while 9,948 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 167.4, up from 164.9 a day ago, up from 163.9 a week ago and down from 269.1 a month ago.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.19 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 342.15.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,570 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about current hospitalizations was not available Sunday morning.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 11.73 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,896), Aroostook (1,295), Cumberland (12,857), Franklin (917), Hancock (940), Kennebec (3,743), Knox (669), Lincoln (594), Oxford (2,273), Penobscot (4,051), Piscataquis (328), Sagadahoc (894), Somerset (1,265), Waldo (606), Washington (726) and York (9,733) counties. County information for seven cases was not immediately available Sunday.

For complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,953,217 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 524,362 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.