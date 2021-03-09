NEWPORT, Maine — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle outside a Newport business on Monday.

Police have not yet identified the man, and said the death appeared to occur under unusual circumstances.

The man’s body was found in the car outside a printing business, WCSH-TV reported. The owner of the business, which is called Kelly-Smith Printing, called police when they saw the car parked in their parking lot because they suspected it might have been stolen, WCSH-TV reported.

Police then investigated and found the man’s body. The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.