A budget airline will offer more nonstop flights between Portland and Tampa this spring.

Frontier Airlines will offer limited nonstop flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting April 13 and running through May 11, according to Zachary R. Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director.

“These additional flights to Florida are a sign that as Mainers are completing their vaccination cycles they are looking to travel,” Paul Bradbury, the airport’s director, said Tuesday. “Frontier has added these additional flights at peak times to allow many Mainers to take a trip to Florida before summer arrives.”

That’s just the latest addition to the Portland airport’s offerings. American Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Miami starting in June, while Delta Air Lines is adding daily flights to Minneapolis and St. Paul in May, up from just twice weekly now.

Since 2019, the jetport added a slate of nonstop flights to various destinations, including daily to Boston’s Logan International Airport and seasonally to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years.