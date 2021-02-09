Jetting down to Florida isn’t just for snowbirds anymore.

American Airlines will offer year-round flights from Portland International Jetport to Miami starting June 5, according to Zachary Sundquist, the jetport’s assistant director.

Currently, American Airlines flies nonstop to Miami on Saturdays only during the winter. But Tuesday’s announcement expands that service throughout the rest of the year.





“We are once again pleased that our airline partners continue to put resources into our market,” Paul Bradbury, the jetport’s director, said Tuesday. “Today’s announcement that Saturday service to Miami is being extended year-round is a huge win for the South Florida to Maine market.”

American Airlines is the largest airline that flies out of the Portland airport, offering nonstop flights to seven destinations, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Forth Worth, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

That news comes a day after the jetport announced that Delta Air Lines is adding daily flights to and from Minneapolis and St. Paul in May, up from just twice weekly now. Since 2019, the jetport added a slate of nonstop flights to various destinations, including daily to Boston’s Logan International Airport and seasonally to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years.