Mainers will soon have the option to travel nonstop to the Twin Cities this spring.

Delta Air Lines is adding daily flights to and from Portland International Jetport and Minneapolis and St. Paul starting May 28, 2021, according to Zachary Sundquist, assistant director at the Portland jetport.

Since June 2019, Delta has offered travelers out of Portland twice weekly flights to the Twin Cities. This expansion makes Minneapolis and St. Paul Delta’s fifth nonstop destination out of the jetport. Its others are Atlanta, Detroit and New York’s LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.





“We are pleased to see Delta invest further in the Portland market,” Paul Bradbury, the airport’s director, said Monday. “This past year has been incredibly challenging for our industry, and we certainly recognize that there is a leisure tilt to most airline bookings at this time. We see this announcement as reinforcement of the incredible tourism driver our state is.”

In 2019, the jetport added a slate of nonstop flights to various destinations, including daily to Boston’s Logan International Airport and seasonally to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years.