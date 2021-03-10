Most of the photos and videos you’ve seen in our “trail camera” feature since October have been just that — images that were produced on a remote-sensing camera that is attached to a tree somewhere in the woods.

On special occasions — like this — we’ve taken some liberties and have published photos that were taken by more traditional means, so long as those pics show us some cool wildlife.

Bob Duchesne, our freelance bird columnist, sent along the accompanying video, which he instantly knew our readers would love.





“Care for some more clickbait? I assume another Canada lynx is sexy,” Duchesne said in his email.

Duchesne explained that he’d shot the video on Sunday while traveling deep in the Maine woods, on a side road off Telos Road, not far south of Chamberlain Bridge.

“It was about 10 degrees, and I think [the lynx] just climbed up to a safe, warm, sunny spot for a cat nap,” Duchesne said. “He didn’t seem too uncomfortable being watched, but when we turned our backs to return to the car, he climbed down and sauntered off immediately. There’s a humorous backstory to this sighting, which will be a likely Bangor Metro column before long.”

I look forward to reading that future column, Bob. And thanks for sharing the video.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.