Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers died and 159 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide now stands at at 706. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Two inmates at the Penobscot County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the first cases among inmates in an outbreak first reported last week that has now infected 13 at the Bangor jail, Sheriff Troy Morton said Friday.
Janet Mills says reopening plan gives ‘clear idea of what to expect’ ahead of tourism season
Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced an economic reopening plan allowing more people to travel to Maine without COVID-19 tests or quarantine and relaxing capacity limits on stores and other venues while keeping safety protocols in place.
This small Maine island community rallied together to keep the coronavirus at bay
Cliff Island has yet to see a confirmed case of the coronavirus in nearly a year since the pandemic arrived in Maine, infecting more than 45,000 statewide and more than 3,700 in Portland.
Mainers using Elon Musk’s satellite internet say it’s no silver bullet for rural access
For now, it is providing Mainers with slow or no internet connections with much desired high-speed access.
That new deck could cost twice as much due to ‘astronomical’ lumber prices
Lumber prices are through the roof. In February, prices reached an all-time high at just over $1,000 per 1,000 square board feet — which is double the price from November 2020.
It’s nearly impossible to get rid of a camp stove fuel canister in Maine
They can’t just be thrown out. They aren’t recyclable. There’s no collection programs for them. In short, nobody wants them.
Convicted murderer is putting Maine’s courtroom COVID-19 rules to their 1st test
Noah Gaston, 38, says he is entitled to a new trial because his family was not allowed to be in the same room at his sentencing.
Maine GOP lawmakers push ‘unconstitutional’ media bill linked to man who tried to marry laptop
Republicans are backing a bill that would force media outlets to cover the outcomes of court proceedings or remove mugshots from articles in certain cases or face civil penalties.
Man claims Lewiston hospital fired him when he raised concerns about its cleanliness
An Auburn man who worked more than four decades at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has sued the hospital and its parent organization, Covenant Health, alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting health and safety concerns at the Lewiston facility.
Wild turkeys flock to Louisiana feeder in this trail camera photo
“This is a picture from my game camera showing wild turkeys at the deer feeder. You can tell it’s breeding season from the bright colors on the tom turkeys,” Susan Mack said.
In other Maine news …
A Bangor church is reopening inside of a movie theater in Orono
Maine woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says
Jared Golden wants to ban former Congress members from lobbying
Belfast artist’s Apollo coin wins international award
1 dead after fire in New Vineyard