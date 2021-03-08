Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers died and 159 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide now stands at at 706. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Two inmates at the Penobscot County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the first cases among inmates in an outbreak first reported last week that has now infected 13 at the Bangor jail, Sheriff Troy Morton said Friday.





A masked woman walks a dog at Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth on Monday March 1, 2021. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced an economic reopening plan allowing more people to travel to Maine without COVID-19 tests or quarantine and relaxing capacity limits on stores and other venues while keeping safety protocols in place.

Chester Pettengill drops off a package at the school on Cliff Island on March 4. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Cliff Island has yet to see a confirmed case of the coronavirus in nearly a year since the pandemic arrived in Maine, infecting more than 45,000 statewide and more than 3,700 in Portland.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center Thursday, March 4, 2021. The rocket is carrying a batch of 60 Starlink satellites. Credit: Craig Bailey / Florida Today via AP

For now, it is providing Mainers with slow or no internet connections with much desired high-speed access.

Pleasant River Lumber in Dover-Foxcroft is shown last November. High lumber prices have forced many to rethink home improvement projects. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Lumber prices are through the roof. In February, prices reached an all-time high at just over $1,000 per 1,000 square board feet — which is double the price from November 2020.

Small propane canisters used to fuel camp stoves can be challenging to dispose of safely. Credit: Sam Schipani / BDN

They can’t just be thrown out. They aren’t recyclable. There’s no collection programs for them. In short, nobody wants them.

Noah Gaston is pictured during his trial at the Cumberland County Courthouse in November 2019. Credit: Courtesy of CBS 13

Noah Gaston, 38, says he is entitled to a new trial because his family was not allowed to be in the same room at his sentencing.

Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, seen in this 2019 file photo, is sponsoring a bill that would force media outlets to cover the outcomes of court proceedings or remove mugshots from articles in certain cases or face civil penalties. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Republicans are backing a bill that would force media outlets to cover the outcomes of court proceedings or remove mugshots from articles in certain cases or face civil penalties.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019. Credit: Josh Keefe / BDN

An Auburn man who worked more than four decades at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has sued the hospital and its parent organization, Covenant Health, alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting health and safety concerns at the Lewiston facility.

Wild turkeys mill around near a feeder in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Susan Mack

“This is a picture from my game camera showing wild turkeys at the deer feeder. You can tell it’s breeding season from the bright colors on the tom turkeys,” Susan Mack said.

In other Maine news …

A Bangor church is reopening inside of a movie theater in Orono

Maine woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says

Jared Golden wants to ban former Congress members from lobbying

Belfast artist’s Apollo coin wins international award

1 dead after fire in New Vineyard

New Brunswick tightens border travel restrictions