This story will be updated.

A number of correctional officers at the Penobscot County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, though no inmates have tested positive so far, Sheriff Troy Morton said Tuesday.

Morton didn’t say how many officers had tested positive during a county commissioners’ meeting, but Penobscot County Administrator Erika Honey said eight county employees had active cases, with most of those in the jail.





Any situation involving three or more connected coronavirus cases constitutes an outbreak, though the Maine Center for Disease Control had not opened an outbreak investigation as of Tuesday morning, CDC spokesperson Robert Long said.

People considered close contacts of the officers have been asked to stay home from work, Morton said.

“Obviously that puts a tremendous strain on staff, but we’d rather be safe than sorry,” he said.

Newly arrested inmates in Penobscot County could be sent instead to Hancock and Piscataquis county jails over the next 10 to 14 days, the sheriff said.

The jail has tested 73 inmates for COVID-19 this month, Morton said, with 32 of those tests happening over the past fews. None of those tests has come back positive.

The jail had 162 inmates on Tuesday, according to Morton.

Across the country, some of the nation’s largest coronavirus outbreaks have happened in correctional facilities.

Maine saw its first large jail outbreak last summer at the York County Jail, where more than 80 inmates, staff and their relatives tested positive after a jail employee attended an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket region that sparked 180 cases across much of Maine. A recently completed outside investigation confirmed that York County correctional officers weren’t required to wear face coverings until after the outbreak had begun. Officers also weren’t required to go through symptom screenings when they reported for work.

Following the York County outbreak, a Maine Department of Corrections inspection of the state’s 14 other county jails found that some of those jails still weren’t requiring mask-wearing more than a week after the York County Jail outbreak had begun.

The state inspection, however, found that the Penobscot County Jail was screening staff and visitors for symptoms, and requiring that inmates, employees and visitors wear masks.