Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced an economic reopening plan allowing more people to travel to Maine without COVID-19 tests or quarantine and relaxing capacity limits on stores and other venues while keeping safety protocols in place.

The announcement, which comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the first presumptive case of the virus in Maine, aims to boost Maine’s economy during the busy spring and summer tourism season, the governor said. Last year, the virus shut down key parts of the 2020 tourism season, with restaurants and hotels taking the brunt of the financial losses.





In a news conference on Friday, Mills said the plan gives businesses “a clear idea of what to expect” ahead of the tourism season.

“By maintaining proven health measures, providing straightforward protocols, and establishing clear timeframes, this plan will protect the health of Maine people and visitors alike and support Maine’s economy during our critical tourism season,” Mills said in a statement.

The Democratic governor made the announcement just before touring MaineHealth’s vaccination clinic at the former Scarborough Downs raceway with Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah.

Mills’ move follows Vermont lifting its quarantine requirement for vaccinated people last week and Massachusetts lifting restaurant capacity limits this week. Texas and Mississippi scrapped limits and mask mandates this week, and Alabama will lift its mask mandate in April, moves that led to criticism from President Joe Biden.

Starting immediately, the governor will allow people from Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to visit the state without quarantine. New Hampshire and Vermont residents already are on the state’s quarantine-exemption list. People from other areas who are fully vaccinated also will be allowed to visit.

On May 1, the state will move to a system where all Americans can travel to Maine without quarantine except those from states on an exclusionary list.

The governor also will allow higher capacity limits by changing to a percentage of capacity model that will apply to all sectors of the economy rather than the current limits based on square footage, for example. Indoor capacities will be increased to 50 percent later this month and 75 percent before Memorial Day. Outdoor capacity will increase to 75 percent later this month and to 100 percent before Memorial Day, but still adhering to social distancing rules.

The safety protocols, including wearing masks and distancing restaurant tables, will remain in place.

These are the first major changes to reopen since last July, when she allowed people from Connecticut, New Jersey and New York to travel to Maine without requiring a negative virus test or quarantine.