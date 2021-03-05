The remains of an adult were found at the scene of a house fire in New Vineyard on Friday. The fire at 113 High Street in New Vineyard was initially reported around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Officials said they believe the remains are those of Christopher Keirstead, the 51-year-old homeowner. Keirstead was last seen in Farmington around 4 p.m. on Thursday, and investigators are asking anyone who had contact with Keirstead after that time to contact Investigator Jeremy Damren at 207-624-7076 x9.

The investigation of the fire is ongoing.