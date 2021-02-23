This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills proposed borrowing at least $111 million to aid Maine’s pandemic recovery in a virtual State of the Budget address on Tuesday as she pushed back against calls to cut or bolster services in the next two-year budget.

Top-ticket items in the Democratic governor’s “Back to Work” package include $50 million to help heritage Maine industries like farming, fishing and forestry modernize and increase production. She would borrow $30 million for broadband expansion, $25 million for career training programs and another $6 million to help childcare facilities build, renovate or expand. The governor said more borrowing will be floating, including on transportation and energy.





It was a prelude to what could be a complicated fight for resources in Augusta this year. The governor has proposed a $8.4 billion two-year budget that mostly keeps spending flat while looking to address a $650 million revenue shortfall through 2023. Mills has bucked progressive desires to raise taxes or spending while Republican lawmakers argue for cuts.

“Recovery, getting back in shape, is not immediate, its course not always predictable,” she said in a speech recorded Monday. “This budget, though, provides basic continuity, consistency and stability, something our state needs at this time. It is focused on recovery.”

Revenues are up in Maine and most other states relative to dismal projections that came early in the pandemic, with no new projections due until spring. Nearly a year after the state’s first coronavirus case, the number of cases has dropped precipitously in recent weeks and 15 percent of Mainers — nearly 203,000 people — have gotten their first vaccine dose.

The bond proposal is an acknowledgement of recovery on the horizon, but it is sure to prompt debate in Augusta. Legislative Republicans blocked three out of four bonds backed by Mills in 2019. While some have been outspoken about the need to invest in broadband, they may be frustrated by the large bond proposal as they call for more permanent cuts to the state budget.

Although the Legislature has yet to pass legislation under virus protocols, spending amendments are in the works and lawmakers have submitted dozens of bills asking for bonds for everything from training more workers to investing in railroad infrastructure. Advocacy groups are frustrated by cuts to fighting domestic violence and anti-smoking programs.

Mills has already partially walked back a plan to tax certain proceeds of federal business loans after outcry from interest groups and Republicans. She revised her stance to collect no taxes on the first $1 million businesses received. The proposal, while short of full conformity that Republicans prefer, was praised by business interests.

The pandemic’s effects on the state was threaded throughout Mills’ speech, who acknowledged struggles and changes people have faced — from lost loved ones and businesses to high school graduations held in parking lots — as the one-year mark of COVID-19’s arrival in the state approaches. On Tuesday, two more people died and another 142 cases were reported in Maine.

“None of us wished to see the times we have seen these last twelve months, but that is not for us to decide,” Mills said. “All that we can do is decide what to do with the time that is given to us and that’s what Maine people have done.”

Mills’ third address to lawmakers occurred under unusual circumstances in a byproduct of the pandemic that has kept lawmakers mostly at home this year. Lawmakers, who normally mingle in their finest in Augusta prior to the speech, were set to watch and weigh in from home.

The two top legislative Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake of Turner and Kathleen Dillingham of Oxford, will respond to Mills’ speech in a 3-minute address to be aired on Maine Public.