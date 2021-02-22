This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s controversial corridor project have enough signatures to put a challenge before voters in November, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ office announced Monday.

Proponents of a referendum requiring the Legislature to approve the construction of “high-impact” transmission projects over a certain size and passing through the upper Kennebec Valley region gathered more than 80,000 valid signatures, Bellows said. The initiative now goes to the Legislature, who could either consider it a bill as written or send it to voters in November.





It sets up what will likely be another back-and-forth battle between the company and opponents of its $1 billion project with Hydro-Quebec to run electricity from Quebec, through Maine to the regional grid as part of Massachusetts’ efforts to increase its use of renewable energy.

A first referendum effort from corridor opponents attempted to rescind a permit issued by the state’s utility regulator. It was deemed unconstitutional by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in August after a series of court battles and costly advertising, which has not stopped despite that effort’s defeat. This effort differs by trying to retroactively change state law by requiring lawmakers to approve any transmission project that uses public lands with a two-third vote.

Work on the project has begun in the Moxie Pond area around The Forks in rural Somerset County while a lawsuit challenging a federal permit granted last year makes its way through the federal court system as part of the multi-front campaign between proponents and opponents.