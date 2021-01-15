This story will be updated.

Just hours after Central Maine Power’s parent company said it had received the final key permit for its hydropower corridor and started construction, a U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that the company could not start work on the last 53 miles of the project.

Three environmental groups, the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Appalachian Club, filed for a preliminary injunction last November, just after the Army Corps of Engineers approved a key permit for the 145-mile project, which aims to bring hydropower from the Canadian border to Lewiston.





That request was denied by a federal judge in December. The group won in its appeal. It wanted a more complete environmental review from the Army Corps.

Sue Ely, staff lawyer for the National Resources Council of Maine, said the court granted the group’s request to stop CMP from cutting any trees in the 53-mile segment that is the new portion of the hydropower line that needs to be built out.

The decision prevents CMP from proceeding on that segment for up to 25 days as the various parties file briefs in the case.