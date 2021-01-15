This story will be updated.

After almost three years of regulatory reviews amid efforts to derail it, the controversial western Maine hydropower corridor received its final major permit and has started construction, the parent of Central Maine Power Co. said Friday.

The project received the Presidential Permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for the New England Clean Energy Connect project, which will bring 1,200 megawatts of hydropower through 145 miles of transmission lines from the Canadian border to Lewiston. The project has promised 1,600 jobs during its 30-month construction period and $200 million in upgrades to Maine’s energy grid.





It is the final major permit after the company previously received approvals from the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Maine Land Use Planning Commission, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The $1 billion project is a collaboration with Hydro-Quebec. Energy from the project is targeted to meet the clean energy goals of Massachusetts.

Avangrid President Robert Kump said benefits to the state of Maine include infrastructure upgrades, rate relief for customers including a fund for low-income customers, broadband and grants for electric vehicle infrastructure.