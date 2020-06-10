Maine towns, environmental group challenge one of CMP corridor’s key permits

Courtesy of Central Maine Power Courtesy of Central Maine Power

• June 10, 2020 5:30 pm

Two groups, including Maine towns abutting a proposed hydropower corridor, are challenging a conditional permit for a $1 billion hydropower project granted by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Both are asking the department for a stay to postpone its activity on a May 11 permit approval for Central Maine Power’s controversial New England Clean Energy Connect project, which would bring hydropower from the Canadian border through Maine. The project has garnered ongoing challenges, including the referendum aimed at reversing an earlier permit from the Maine Public Utilities Commission and several lawsuits. CMP is challenging the constitutionality of the referendum in its own lawsuit.

One application for the stay was submitted to the department last Friday by 14 parties, including the West Forks Plantation, the town of Caratunk and Kennebec River Anglers that were intervenors in the joint proceedings held last year by the department and the Land Use Planning Commission, which oversees the unorganized territories.

The petitioners claim that failure to grant a stay will cause irreparable harm to their livelihoods from the “irredeemable destruction of the natural environment.” They also challenged the environmental department’s decision-making.

Department spokesperson David Madore said he cannot comment until after the appeal deadline on Wednesday.

In a separate filing, the Natural Resources Council of Maine, an environmental advocacy group, on Wednesday filed both a stay of the permit decision and an appeal of it with Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection. The board comprises seven citizens appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature.

The council is arguing that the permit is flawed and that the project would cause long-lasting damage to the environment. It said that the Board of Environmental Protection and not the Department of Environmental protection should grant permits for projects of statewide significance.

The CMP project requires a series of state and federal approvals. The environmental department conditionally approved CMP’s request for a permit in May after what it said was 2 1/2 years of technical review. The Land Use Planning Commission granted its permit in January. The Maine Public Utilities Commission was the first regulator to grant a permit in April 2019. CMP still needs permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, a presidential permit to cross the border to Canada and potential permits from local towns in Maine.

A CMP spokesperson was not immediately available for comment, nor was the petitioners’ attorney.