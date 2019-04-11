State regulators endorse key permit for CMP’s $1 billion hydropower project

Maine’s top utilities regulators on Thursday agreed that a key permit be granted for Central Maine Power’s controversial $1 billion proposal to build a corridor through western Maine to deliver hydropower from Quebec to Massachusetts.

During a special session, the three commissioners of the Maine Public Utilities Commission agreed with their staff’s recommendation on March 29 to grant CMP the needed certificate of public convenience and necessity for its project, saying the benefits of the project outweigh its costs and detriments.

In addition to concurring with the staff’s Examiners’ Report in their Thursday morning deliberations, the three commissioners also supported a stipulation with more than $250 million in benefits over the 40-year life of the project to local towns along the corridor route. Gov. Janet Mills’ office signed the stipulation along with some environmental groups and other parties.

