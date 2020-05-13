CMP parent sues state in effort to halt proposed anti-corridor referendum

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 13, 2020 2:54 pm

Just days after Maine’s high court allowed a November referendum aimed at defeating Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed hydropower project onto the ballot, CMP’s parent company has fought back with a lawsuit challenging the referendum’s constitutionality.

Avangrid Networks filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cumberland County against Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap arguing that the proposed referendum has two constitutional flaws. The secretary of state is responsible for preparing the November general election ballot.

One flaw is that the referendum exceeds the legislative power provided to the people under the Maine Constitution, according to the lawsuit. The second is that the referendum violates the separation of powers provision of the state’s constitution.

“If this referendum is put on the ballot, any decision by a court or agency could be arbitrarily overturned after the fact,” said Thorn Dickinson, CEO and president of NECEC Transmission LLC, the CMP spinoff company that will run the controversial New England Clean Energy Connect project. “It will create a dangerous precedent that allows special interests to manipulate voters in overturning decisions made by local and state regulators and Maine courts. This creates uncertainty and threatens individual rights of fairness under the law.”

Kristin Muszynski, a spokesperson for Dunlap, said the secretary of state’s office does not comment on pending litigation.

The controversial $1 billion project, which will bring hydropower from Canada through western Maine, already has approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the Land Use Planning Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection. It still needs approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ISO New England and the U.S. Department of Energy. ISO New England is the organization that runs the region’s electric grid.

Environmental groups have protested the project, saying it does not benefit Mainers enough, could damage the environment and will not provide the environmental benefits that CMP has claimed.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Energy Consumer’s Group supported the lawsuit.

“If we allow our regulatory bodies to become subject to politics, Maine will have fewer and fewer critical investment opportunities so important to our state’s future,” said Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.