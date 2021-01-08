AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills released an $8.4 billion budget proposal Friday that largely holds state government spending flat while increasing education spending and a key reserve fund.

Budget commissioner Kirsten Figueroa told the Bangor Daily News on Thursday the proposal covering spending through 2023 would “constrain spending” and avoid new taxes. The budget Mills was set to outline at noon Friday appears to mostly do that.

While the last two-year budget signed by the Democratic governor came in just under $8 billion, spending has increased since then, partially due to collective bargaining agreements with state employees. It comes in at roughly $57 million more than the current spending level, according to the Mills administration, although a line-item version was not immediately available.





Biggest-ticket items include adding $61 million to the state’s budget stabilization fund — which Mills has been wary of touching throughout the revenue shortfall Maine is experiencing — between now and 2023. Mills is also proposing adding $45 million to the education budget, upping the state’s mandated contribution to public education from 51.78 to 51.83 percent.

An additional $25 million is proposed for a Medicaid reserve fund. Lower-than-expected costs and an increase in federal matching rates left Maine with unspent MaineCare funds in the first quarter of this year, which could go toward reducing shortfall expenses. But Maine has seen more people use the system during the pandemic, hitting more than 70,000 enrollees this January.

The proposal will drive the conversation in Augusta over the next few months as Maine tries to navigate increasing case counts and an uncertain economic future. While revenue shortfalls improved last year, a new projection is not due until late spring, making it likely that the proposal released today will undergo changes before year’s end. The possibility of additional federal aid could also change things.

Despite the $650 million shortfall, Maine tax revenue has weathered the pandemic better than many states. But rising coronavirus cases, an expected drop in spending and uncertain projections through the winter months could put a damper on revenues as the year progresses and make the budget difficult to navigate.

Mills would put an additional $5 million toward the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention this year to bolster testing, vaccine distribution and support for those in quarantine and isolation.