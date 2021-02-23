This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 142 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,106. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,175 on Monday.





A man and woman in their 80s and 60s from Oxford County have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 660.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 43,736, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 43,594 on Monday.

Of those, 34,634 have been confirmed positive, while 9,102 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.06 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 326.78.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 140.1, up from 132.1 a day ago, down from 164.7 a week ago and down from 484.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,511 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 11.29 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,718), Aroostook (1,261), Cumberland (12,289), Franklin (880), Hancock (881), Kennebec (3,570), Knox (624), Lincoln (571), Oxford (2,165), Penobscot (3,815), Piscataquis (246), Sagadahoc (870), Somerset (1,233), Waldo (577), Washington (707) and York (9,324) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 2,439 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 202,761 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 98,944 have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 252 new cases on Tuesday and no deaths. Vermont reported 115 new cases and one death, and Massachusetts reported 1,262 new cases and 27 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,191,010 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 500,441 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.