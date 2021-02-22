This story will be updated.

Another 97 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,175. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,279 on Sunday.





For the second day in a row, Maine saw no new virus deaths, leaving the statewide death toll at 658.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 43,594, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 43,497 on Sunday.

Of those, 34,559 have been confirmed positive, while 9,035 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 0.72 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 325.27.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 132.4, down from 139.6 a day ago, down from 182.6 a week ago and down from 526.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,508 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 11.27 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,707), Aroostook (1,258), Cumberland (12,252), Franklin (880), Hancock (879), Kennebec (3,556), Knox (624), Lincoln (568), Oxford (2,161), Penobscot (3,794), Piscataquis (245), Sagadahoc (867), Somerset (1,231), Waldo (576), Washington (706) and York (9,287) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 962 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Monday, 200.322 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 95,931 have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 252 new cases on Monday and one death. Vermont reported 134 new cases and one death, and Massachusetts reported 1,520 new cases and 47 deaths.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,134,768 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 498,901 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.