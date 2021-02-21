This story will be updated.

Another 130 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,279. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,303 on Saturday.





No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 658.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 43,497, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 43,367 on Saturday.

Of those, 34,502 have been confirmed positive, while 8,995 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 0.97 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 324.99.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 139.9, up from 138.3 a day ago, down from 189.6 a week ago and down from 526.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,506 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 71 Mainers are currently hospitalized, with 24 in critical care and seven on ventilators. Out of 386 critical care beds, 114 are currently available. Meanwhile, 251 out of 319 ventilators are available. Currently, 446 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 11.25 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,695), Aroostook (1,257), Cumberland (12,228), Franklin (880), Hancock (874), Kennebec (3,548), Knox (622), Lincoln (566), Oxford (2,157), Penobscot (3,784), Piscataquis (244), Sagadahoc (865), Somerset (1,230), Waldo (574), Washington (704) and York (9,266) counties. Information about where an additional three additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 2,779 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Sunday, 199,360 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 94,767 have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 394 new cases on Sunday and one death. Vermont reported 108 new cases and three deaths, and Massachusetts reported 1,970 new cases and 53 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 28,082,408 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 497,823 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.