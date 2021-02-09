AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine would not collect taxes on the first $1 million in federal coronavirus aid received by businesses under a plan unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Janet Mills.

The Democratic governor announced the plan just over two weeks after her administration first proposed a different one that would have taxed portions of forgivable loans received under the Paycheck Protection Program as income but allow them to deduct expenses paid for with the funds. It generated backlash from business interests and Republicans and two days later, Mills said she would seek to find a way to fully conform by using federal dollars.

The proposal is said to cover practically all of the businesses that received money under the Paycheck Protection Program in Maine and will cost the state $82 million, according to a press release. The initial plan would have cost the state $11 million through the next two years. The state proposes to cover those costs by reducing the amount of money it wanted to add to the rainy day fund, leftover funds from this year and any unassigned funds.





For the 251 businesses Maine says that received over $1 million — about 1 percent of the businesses that received money under the program passed in stimulus packages last year — the state will provide conformity for the first million and then require the rest to be reported as income. Maine already allows businesses to deduct expenses related to operations.

The Mills administration initially shied from full conformity, saying it would like to pursue the option but that the estimated $100 million cost to the state in one year was too steep, especially as the state faces a $650 billion revenue shortfall through 2023.

David Clough, the state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, praised the proposal, saying it would be “substantial help” for small businesses.

“It means they can continue to use their money to operate their business as well as continue to get through the coronavirus and plan to rebuild and recover, once this is all over,” he said.

The Mills administration said it consulted with NFIB and other business groups, including the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, to come up with the proposal. Clough said he had provided information to the administration on how many businesses would be affected if it limited conformity to the first $1 million.

The Legislature’s taxation committee is expected to discuss it on Tuesday.