This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine would mirror only a small portion of a federal tax-cut package resulting from a stimulus bill last year under a plan from Gov. Janet Mills, whose budget chief said adopting it in full would cost the state $100 million annually.

The Democratic governor’s tax conformity proposal, which was presented to the Legislature on Monday, is a side effect of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. It funneled $8.9 billion into Maine, with most going to forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and other aid programs for businesses as well as enhanced unemployment benefits and direct payments.





At the federal level, forgivable loans and other grants to businesses will not be taxed. Changes passed by Congress in December allow businesses to deduct expenses made to keep employees working, such as rent or utilities retroactive to March, meaning businesses could claim those deductions on their federal taxes, regardless of whether loans were forgiven.

But unlike the federal government, states generally have to balance their budgets. While they largely adhere to these kinds of major tax changes for state tax purposes, they do so only to varying degrees as full adoption could lead to massive increases or decreases in tax revenue.

For state taxes, Mills is proposing to include the business loans as income but allow businesses to deduct the expenses. The full package would cost the state $11 million into mid-2023. Kirsten Figueroa, the state’s budget commissioner, told lawmakers Monday that the state could not absorb full conformity at a cost of $100 million without congressional aid to the states.

“The federal government is using the tax code to provide additional federal fiscal stimulus to PPP loan recipients,” she said. “But without additional funding to the states to pay for this effort, this is a conformity provision that is challenging state governments across the nation.”

The plan figures to generate debate as the Maine Legislature considers Mills’ two-year budget proposal of $8.4 billion. While that plan largely holds state spending flat and takes advantage of projections that have outperformed dire estimates from earlier in the pandemic, minority Republicans in the Maine Legislature want to buffer that budget with spending cuts.

The plan indirectly relies on federal stimulus money that helped bail out state budgets in 2020. The federal stimulus money greased consumption early in the pandemic while the $1.4 billion in enhanced unemployment benefits was taxable. The state collected about $55 million in taxes from businesses to pay for the unemployment fund, said Michael Allen, Maine’s associate commissioner for tax policy. In a normal year, it collects up to $3.5 million.

Another key provision in Mills’ conformity plan would be to create an allowance for Maine residents who moved to the state during the pandemic to avoid them having to pay income taxes in two states. The state is also looking to allow teachers to deduct personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies from their expenses.