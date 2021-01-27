This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills directed her administration to find $100 million in federal money to forgive state taxes on coronavirus relief funds to businesses in a Wednesday reversal of a budget plan that prompted an outcry from Republicans and business groups.

It came two days after the Democratic governor put forward a tax conformity proposal that would require Maine businesses to claim loans received through the federal Paycheck Protection program as income but would allow them to deduct essential expenses such as rent and utilities. The federal government moved last month to exempt the loans from taxes.





Kirsten Figueroa, the state’s budget commissioner, said granting the same benefit to businesses would cost $100 million this year, a sum that Maine could not easily afford absent direct congressional aid to the states. The package proposed by the administration would instead pass through only a sliver of the federal tax breaks, costing $11 million through mid-2023.

The announcement quickly earned backlash from the business community. Republicans accused Mills of unfairly penalizing businesses, while lobbying groups urged lawmakers to revise the proposal. The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce sent out an email to members on Tuesday calling for them to contact lawmakers and create pressure.

“Not doing so will increase the burden on small businesses struggling to survive through the pandemic,” the email read.