Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday morning that she struck a deal with Hydro-Quebec to provide discounted electricity to the state through Central Maine Power’s controversial transmission corridor.

Under the agreement, Hydro-Quebec will provide up to 500,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year to Maine based on a 1,200 megawatt capacity of the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect. That amount could fall if the transmission corridor’s capacity is reduced.

“I have heard people say that the NECEC will deliver power directly to Massachusetts but not to Maine,” Mills said in a Friday statement. “With this new commitment, we ensure that Maine consumers access power directly from the line at a discounted price.”





That electricity will be enough to power 70,000 homes or 10,000 businesses, according to the governor’s office.

Hydro-Quebec also pledged to speed up disbursement of about $170 million in benefits for the state, including ratepayer relief and incentives for broadband expansion, electric vehicle charging stations and heat pumps.

The $1 billion transmission project would bring Canadian hydro power to customers in Massachusetts. That project includes 53 new miles of corridor and upgrades to existing power lines running through western Maine, where opposition among residents is strong.

Hydro-Quebec is partnering with CMP on the project.

The controversial corridor is mired in legal challenges related to a referendum that would ask voters this November whether the project should be permitted to go forward. Superior Court judge Thomas Warren refused last month to remove the question from the November ballot. CMP’s parent company, Avangrid, a U.S. subsidiary of the Spanish utility giant Iberdrola, is asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to overturn that decision.

CMP has argued that the question is unconstitutional because the proposed law would single them out when laws must apply evenly. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has argued that while voters may not have the power to decide the issue, they should still be allowed to vote on it.