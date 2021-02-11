Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to high 20s from north to south, with the wind chill making it feel even icier, but there will be mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers have died and 253 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 641. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A skilled nursing facility in Belfast that was an early epicenter of the coronavirus in Maine faces a new outbreak, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. As of Wednesday, three residents and four staff members at the Commons at Tall Pines have tested positive for COVID-19.





A woman wears a mask while talking on the phone outside City Hall in Portland in this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The U.K. variant was detected in a sample from a Franklin County resident who had a recent history of international travel and developed virus symptoms in early February.

James Jarvis, senior physician executive of Northern Light Health’s COVID-19 response, gives a tour of the new vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 1. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The hospital network will open a second vaccination “pod” inside the city-owned arena, adding 20 tables and increasing staffing from 100 to 130 per shift. The vaccination site could eventually inoculate 5,000 people a day, six days a week.

PLUS: Maine teachers and school employees will have to wait several more weeks before they can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Three excavators organize debris at the former Great Northern Paper Co. mill site in East Millinocket in this March 2017 photo. Credit: Nick Sambides Jr. / BDN

Standard Biocarbon Corp. will use low-grade wood traditionally harvested for papermaking or power generation to produce biocarbon.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office on New Year’s Day 2015. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

It restores an arrangement that Sheriff Scott Kane terminated after he took offense at Healthy Acadia’s statement supporting Black Lives Matter.

Rev. Anthony Cipolle (left) and Renee Henneberry Clark. Credit: Contributed

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will decide if a Hampden man serving a 43-year sentence for slaying his sister-in-law more than 2½ years ago should be granted a new trial because of mistakes he says the trial judge made.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will again have a full-time deputy stationed on Vinalhaven after a tumultuous year for the island community. Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN

That comes after a year marked by a high-profile killing on the island that eroded trust between residents and law enforcement.

This squirrel has grown so accustomed to its daily treat, it will ring the doorbell so that it can receive a Fig Newton. Credit: Courtesy of Frank

The fat-and-happy Spyder really wants that almost-daily Fig Newton. He will bang on the screen or ring the doorbell to get it.

SAD 27 transportation director Peter Saucier stands next to a Valley Unified Regional Service Center bus. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times

The Maine State Board of Education voted to remove the Valley Unified Education Service Center Project from the state’s major capital school construction approved projects list with a vote of 7-0.

