Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to high 20s from north to south, with the wind chill making it feel even icier, but there will be mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another two Mainers have died and 253 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 641. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A skilled nursing facility in Belfast that was an early epicenter of the coronavirus in Maine faces a new outbreak, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. As of Wednesday, three residents and four staff members at the Commons at Tall Pines have tested positive for COVID-19.
More contagious UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Maine
The U.K. variant was detected in a sample from a Franklin County resident who had a recent history of international travel and developed virus symptoms in early February.
Northern Light adds capacity to vaccinate 1,000 more per day at Cross Center
The hospital network will open a second vaccination “pod” inside the city-owned arena, adding 20 tables and increasing staffing from 100 to 130 per shift. The vaccination site could eventually inoculate 5,000 people a day, six days a week.
PLUS: Maine teachers and school employees will have to wait several more weeks before they can get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former East Millinocket paper mill site is about to get its 1st tenant
Standard Biocarbon Corp. will use low-grade wood traditionally harvested for papermaking or power generation to produce biocarbon.
New deal between Healthy Acadia, Hancock County sheriff calls for ‘mutual respect’
It restores an arrangement that Sheriff Scott Kane terminated after he took offense at Healthy Acadia’s statement supporting Black Lives Matter.
Hampden killer wants new trial because judge had met priest who was a key witness
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will decide if a Hampden man serving a 43-year sentence for slaying his sister-in-law more than 2½ years ago should be granted a new trial because of mistakes he says the trial judge made.
Vinalhaven has a full-time deputy stationed there after a tumultuous year for the island
That comes after a year marked by a high-profile killing on the island that eroded trust between residents and law enforcement.
This squirrel rings the doorbell to get his daily Fig Newton
The fat-and-happy Spyder really wants that almost-daily Fig Newton. He will bang on the screen or ring the doorbell to get it.
Department of Education kills St. John Valley regional school project
The Maine State Board of Education voted to remove the Valley Unified Education Service Center Project from the state’s major capital school construction approved projects list with a vote of 7-0.
In other news:
Entrepreneurs are finding new ways to use fish waste at a Maine co-working space
Brewer woman slated to make pro mixed martial arts debut
8-year-old falls from chairlift at Sugarloaf
Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash
Woman charged in Winthrop homicide
Maine Restaurant Week waives fee so eateries can participate after tough year