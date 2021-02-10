An 8-year-old girl fell out of a chairlift at Sugarloaf Mountain on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The girl was getting into a triple chairlift with her mother when an unknown issue caused her to be improperly seated in her chair, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Attendants stopped the lift when they realized her predicament, and deployed a “catch mat” below her chair that “mostly broke her fall” of 20-25 feet, Ethan Austin, the ski resort’s Director of Marketing, told the Sun Journal.





She was wearing her helmet at the time of the fall and was awake and alert following the incident. Due to a pre-existing medical condition and back pain from the fall, the girl was taken to the hospital via a LifeFlight helicopter, the Sun Journal reported.