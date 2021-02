A New York woman has been charged in connection to a homicide at a Winthrop mobile home in October.

Kierra Francis, 28, of the Bronx, was charged with felony murder in relation to the death of Joshua Martin, 30, formerly of Rochester, New York, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Martin had been shot to death at a Squire Court residence. Squire Court is a mobile home park located off Route 133.





The death remains under investigation, England said.