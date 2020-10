The man found dead Saturday night in a Winthrop mobile home was shot to death.

The death of Joshua Martin, 30, formerly of Rochester, New York, has been ruled a homicide, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Martin had been staying in the Augusta area before his death at a Squire Court residence, England said Monday. Squire Court is a mobile home park located off Route 133.

His death remains under investigation.