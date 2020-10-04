This story will be updated.

A death at a Winthrop mobile home park on Saturday night is being investigated by Maine State Police.

The Winthrop Police Department responded to a call reporting a death at Squire Court, a mobile home park located off Route 133 in Winthrop, at around 10:53 p.m. After arriving, Winthrop police requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. Police have since classified it as a suspicious death.

Investigators will continue to work at the scene through Sunday, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Katy England, and the state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy either Sunday or Monday.