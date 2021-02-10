This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported 253 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,713. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 3,922 on Tuesday.





A Cumberland County resident and a Penobscot County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 641.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 41,883, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 41,630 on Tuesday.

Of those, 33,469 have been confirmed positive, while 8,414 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.89 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 312.93.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 236.3, down from 238.6 a day ago, down from 295.9 a week ago and down from 530 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,458 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 112 Mainers are currently hospitalized, with 23 in critical care and 13 on ventilators. Out of 396 critical care beds, 114 are currently available. Meanwhile, 241 out of 321 ventilators are available. Currently, 443 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 10.89 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,531), Aroostook (1,206), Cumberland (11,805), Franklin (857), Hancock (831), Kennebec (3,413), Knox (597), Lincoln (526), Oxford (2,088), Penobscot (3,610), Piscataquis (236), Sagadahoc (841), Somerset (1,177), Waldo (554), Washington (683) and York (8,928) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Wednesday, 151,010 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 57,292 who have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 419 new cases on Wednesday and three deaths. Vermont reported 59 new cases and three deaths, and Massachusetts reported 1,593 new cases and 70 deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,200,718 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 468,500 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.