Another three Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 211 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,922. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,373 on Monday.





That marked a slight increase over the past two days, but remains dramatically below the highs new cases climbed to only a month ago. Over the past 10 days, Maine has seen eight when new cases sunk below 300. While the holiday surge appears to have passed, Maine’s present caseload remains well above where it was in the late fall.

A Cumberland County resident, an Oxford County resident and a Washington County resident have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 639.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 41,630, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 41,419 on Monday.

Of those, 33,301 have been confirmed positive, while 8,239 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.58 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 311.04.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 239.4, down from 268.3 a day earlier, down from 322.4 a week ago and down from 540.1 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,450 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 10.83 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,516), Aroostook (1,197), Cumberland (11,756), Franklin (844), Hancock (823), Kennebec (3,385), Knox (597), Lincoln (521), Oxford (2,068), Penobscot (3,594, Piscataquis (234), Sagadahoc (838), Somerset (1,167), Waldo (553), Washington (682) and York (8,855) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,098,366 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 465,083 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.