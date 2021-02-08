This story will be updated.

Another Mainers has died as health officials on Monday reported 201 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll stands at 636.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 41,419, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 41,218 on Sunday.

Of those, 33,176 have been confirmed positive, while 8,243 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,445 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,500), Aroostook (1,194), Cumberland (11,705), Franklin (837), Hancock (821), Kennebec (3,369), Knox (595), Lincoln (516), Oxford (2,044), Penobscot (3,574), Piscataquis (232), Sagadahoc (833), Somerset (1,153), Waldo (547), Washington (679) and York (8,814) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,008,565 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 463,482 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.