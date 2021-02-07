This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Sunday reported 154 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,431. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,466 on Saturday.





A York County resident has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 635.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 41,218, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 41,064 on Saturday.

Of those, 33,022 have been confirmed positive, while 8,196 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.15 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 307.96.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 271.3, down from 272.3 a day ago, down from 362.6 a week ago and down from 488.9 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,442 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 10.77 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,483), Aroostook (1,190), Cumberland (11,649), Franklin (817), Hancock (818), Kennebec (3,350), Knox (593), Lincoln (511), Oxford (2,030), Penobscot (3,566), Piscataquis (230), Sagadahoc (833), Somerset (1,150), Waldo (543), Washington (674) and York (8,781) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 140,184 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 51,629 who have received two doses.

New Hampshire reported 466 new cases on Sunday and seven deaths. Vermont reported 154 new cases and one death, and Massachusetts reported 3,619 new cases and 62 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 26,919,361 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 462,181 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.