Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported 265 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,466. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,525 on Friday.





The statewide death toll stands at 634.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 41,064, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 40,799 on Friday.

Of those, 32,901 have been confirmed positive, while 8,163 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.98 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 306.81.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 285.4, down from 285.4 a day ago, down from 366.9 a week ago and down from 512.0 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,436 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about the hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 10.73 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,469), Aroostook (1,188), Cumberland (11,614), Franklin (810), Hancock (818), Kennebec (3,340), Knox (593), Lincoln (509), Oxford (2,021), Penobscot (3,549), Piscataquis (227), Sagadahoc (832), Somerset (1,148), Waldo (541), Washington (665) and York (8,740) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 26,815,331 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 459,571 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.