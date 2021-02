A Connecticut man died in a snowmobile crash Tuesday night after hitting a powerline pole in Dallas Plantation.

William Arnow, 33, of Stamford, was riding on a 2019 Ski-Doo toward Rangeley on trail 89 when he crashed head-on into the pole on the side of the trail, according to Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson.

Arnow was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, Latti said.