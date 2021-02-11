Most of the photos and videos that we’ve featured in this trail camera series have been exactly that: images taken with motion-sensing cameras that are set up in the woods or near someone’s property in order to see what kinds of animals are walking past.

Today’s contribution, sent to us by a man named Frank, who’d rather not say where he lives, comes from a more traditional camera, but the story was interesting enough for us to bend the rules a bit and share it with you.

“This is Spyder [the squirrel],” Frank said. “He bangs on the screen or actually will ring the doorbell to get his almost-daily Fig Newton. He has been doing this for almost two years now. People come over and when [there is] a knock on the door or door bell rings they expect there is a person at the door, not a squirrel hanging on the screen asking for a Fig Newton.”





This squirrel hangs from the door of a house where it knows it will receive a Fig Newton from the owner. Credit: Courtesy of Frank

Now it’s time for my regular disclaimer: Though these photos were funny, I don’t recommend feeding squirrels (or any other animal, for that matter), just so you can get a picture of it. Luring wild animals into our backyards can have negative impacts for us, the animals and our neighbors.

Like what? Well, what if the fat-and-happy Spyder moseys across the road after one too many Fig Newtons and ends up flattened by a passing pickup? Or what if he starts harassing the neighbor, who’s not as willing to part with a daily snack? Or what if the animal simply forgets how to be as wild as it needs to be in order to survive?

Sermon over. Go have a Fig Newton. For yourself, not the wildlife outside.

And keep those photos and videos coming.

