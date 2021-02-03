Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a chance for scattered snow and a wintry mix in the morning. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 23 Mainers died and 417 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 618. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The inclusion of donors and retired staff in a first round of coronavirus vaccine appointments for people 70 and older at an Augusta hospital risked a “perception of inequity,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said yesterday. The comments came after MaineGeneral Health’s philanthropy office made calls to people to offer slots in a vaccination clinic, which included a small number of past donors, as first reported by the Bangor Daily News on Sunday.





Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, right, holds the door for Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Monday as they walk over to speak to reporters about coronavirus relief negotiations after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington. Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

Susan Collins did not rule out voting for Democrats’ plan, even if it is larger than hers, but her Republican colleagues are another question.

The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Houlton. Credit: Alexander MacDougall / Houlton Pioneer Times

The U.S. and Canada are targeting vulnerabilities that allowed a Nova Scotia man to smuggle guns from Houlton into New Brunswick before he went on a deadly rampage 10 months ago.

A group of masked riders get off the Peaks Island ferry in Portland on Thursday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah warned a resurgence is possible as virus levels remain higher than the fall and more contagious strains of the virus circulate.

Volunteers prepare vegan Caesar salads for One Table MDI on Jan. 26 in Bar Harbor. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Puranjot Kaur and Mahandeva Singh wanted to provide a place where neighbors could gather for a meal — whether they needed the food or not.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office in 2015. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane called his cancellation of an addiction recovery coach program at the jail last year “an emotional reaction.” But many of the nearly 100 people who tuned in to a county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning said the sheriff’s statement didn’t go far enough and that Kane should resign.

A plow truck drives down Central Street in downtown Bangor on Tuesday/ Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

But that might be just one of two snow days Bangor kids can count on.

Douglas Coffin was the editorial cartoonist for the Waldo Independent newspaper from 1985 to 2008. A new show, “Belfast: Our Town and Times in the Editorial Cartoons of Douglas Coffin,” running through March 31 at the Belfast Free Library, provide a unique chronicle of those years. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Douglas Coffin’s collection of cartoons from 1985 to 2008 tells the story of a changing community, one panel at a time.

A snow-encrusted trail cairn leads the way to the summit of Sunday River Whitecap in western Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

Sunday River Whitecap is one of the most unique mountain hikes in Maine. Rugged terrain, phenomenal views and a barren alpine summit provide a remarkable winter mountaineering experience.

A three-legged deer stops by a feeding station to eat in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Dennis Jones

Before you start feeling sad for the deer, take a look at it.

In other Maine news…

Kennebec County facilities manager arrested on rape charges

Patriots owner to send 4 Maine health care workers to Super Bowl

CAT ferry canceled for 3rd straight season

2 teens killed in Sandy River Plantation collision

Money race tight in special election for vacant Maine Senate seat

With no tournament, Bangor girls basketball team focus on fun