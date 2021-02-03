Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a chance for scattered snow and a wintry mix in the morning. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 23 Mainers died and 417 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 618. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The inclusion of donors and retired staff in a first round of coronavirus vaccine appointments for people 70 and older at an Augusta hospital risked a “perception of inequity,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said yesterday. The comments came after MaineGeneral Health’s philanthropy office made calls to people to offer slots in a vaccination clinic, which included a small number of past donors, as first reported by the Bangor Daily News on Sunday.
5 highlights from the BDN’s interview with Susan Collins about COVID-19 aid
Susan Collins did not rule out voting for Democrats’ plan, even if it is larger than hers, but her Republican colleagues are another question.
US-Canada border agencies crack down on gun smuggling in wake of deadly mass shooting
The U.S. and Canada are targeting vulnerabilities that allowed a Nova Scotia man to smuggle guns from Houlton into New Brunswick before he went on a deadly rampage 10 months ago.
New COVID-19 strains prompt concerns of virus resurgence in Maine
Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah warned a resurgence is possible as virus levels remain higher than the fall and more contagious strains of the virus circulate.
MDI couple who started community suppers has more mouths to feed during the pandemic
Puranjot Kaur and Mahandeva Singh wanted to provide a place where neighbors could gather for a meal — whether they needed the food or not.
Hancock County sheriff faces calls to resign over idled jail program
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane called his cancellation of an addiction recovery coach program at the jail last year “an emotional reaction.” But many of the nearly 100 people who tuned in to a county commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning said the sheriff’s statement didn’t go far enough and that Kane should resign.
Bangor students got a snow day Tuesday, a rarity in the age of remote learning
But that might be just one of two snow days Bangor kids can count on.
Cartoonist chronicles Belfast’s evolution from its gritty past
Douglas Coffin’s collection of cartoons from 1985 to 2008 tells the story of a changing community, one panel at a time.
This arduous winter climb leads to outstanding views in western Maine
Sunday River Whitecap is one of the most unique mountain hikes in Maine. Rugged terrain, phenomenal views and a barren alpine summit provide a remarkable winter mountaineering experience.
This deer with only 3 legs looks remarkably robust
Before you start feeling sad for the deer, take a look at it.
In other Maine news…
Kennebec County facilities manager arrested on rape charges
Patriots owner to send 4 Maine health care workers to Super Bowl
CAT ferry canceled for 3rd straight season
2 teens killed in Sandy River Plantation collision
Money race tight in special election for vacant Maine Senate seat
With no tournament, Bangor girls basketball team focus on fun