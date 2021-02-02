Two teens were killed Monday night in a collision in rural Franklin County.

Karl Crute, 79, driving a gray 2017 Toyota Avalon with his wife, 79-year-old Laraine Crute, both of Cushing, north on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation about 8:45 p.m. when they collided with a southbound black 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by 18-year-old Kaylee Knight of Chesterville, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Two passengers in the Pontiac, 17-year-old Thomas Deckard-Madore of Strong and 15-year-old Michaela Morgan of Phillips, died in the crash, England said Tuesday.





A third passenger in the Pontiac and the Crutes have been hospitalized with serious injuries, England said.

Conditions for Knight and a fourth passenger in the Pontiac weren’t immediately given.

The crash remains under investigation.



Sandy River Plantation is south of Rangeley.