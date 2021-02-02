If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Police arrested the facilities manager for Kennebec County last week and charged him with three counts of gross sexual assault, according to a county official.

James Saucier was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Augusta Police Department and the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office, County Administrator Bob Devlin said on Tuesday.





The county placed Saucier of Belgrade on administrative leave when it learned of a complaint against him and while the authorities investigated it, Devlin said. Saucier remains on administrative leave, he said.

Devlin declined to comment further “given the seriousness of these charges,” he said.