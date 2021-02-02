Bay Ferries Ltd., the company contracted to provide service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, has abandoned plans to sail for the third year in a row.

A notice on the company’s website indicates that the 2021 season to Bar Harbor has been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the third year for the reestablished ferry service between Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia, but thus far there have been no sailings at all.





The service was meant to commence in 2019, after a decade that saw the ferry moved to Portland, but the new service was delayed due to prolonged construction on the Bar Harbor side of the route for screening facilities ordered by Customs and Border Protection.

The season was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

