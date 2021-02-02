Maine will send four health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on an all-expense paid trip provided by the New England Patriots’ Kraft family, Gov. Janet Mills’ office announced Tuesday.

The four Mainers will be part of a group of 76 vaccinated health care workers from all New England states who have supported COVID-19 units during the pandemic.

The Kraft family offered four tickets to Super Bowl LV to each New England governor outside of Massachusetts. Mills then randomly drew names from applications submitted through the Maine Health Care Association and Maine Hospice Association, her office said.





The four health care workers who were chosen were Joe Looper, emergency department nurse at Mercy Hospital; Cathy Bean, manager of Clinical and Community Health Services Northern Light Home Care & Hospice; Lisa Ireland, registered nurse at RiverRidge Center; and Patrick Keaney, pulmonary physician at Mid Coast Hospital.

“It’s an honor for us to celebrate these health care workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines,” Patriots CEO and chairman Robert Kraft said. “Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the health care heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us.”

The group will leave for Tampa on Sunday from Boston on the New England Patriots team plane.