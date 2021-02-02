This story will be updated.

Another 23 Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported 417 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 5,698. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,667 on Monday.





It’s the highest single-day increase the state has seen since Wednesday, when 462 cases were reported. That comes, however, amid a days-long decline in confirmed virus transmission both in Maine and nationally, as evidenced by the steady fall in Maine’s active cases and seven-day averages.

Four Aroostook County residents, four Cumberland County residents, two Kennebec County residents, five Oxford County residents, four Penobscot County residents, one Somerset County resident and three York County residents have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 618.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 39,960, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 39,543 on Monday.

Of those, 32,118 have been confirmed positive, while 7,842 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 3.12 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 298.56.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 323.1, down from 357 a day ago, down from 493 a week ago and down from 527.6 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,403 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 10.48 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,378), Aroostook (1,162), Cumberland (11,330), Franklin (784), Hancock (796), Kennebec (3,208), Knox (583), Lincoln (487), Oxford (1,948), Penobscot (3,468), Piscataquis (208), Sagadahoc (809), Somerset (1,101), Waldo (522), Washington (642) and York (8,533) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 26,322,212 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 443,613 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.