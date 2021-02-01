This story will be updated.

Another five Mainers have died as health officials on Monday reported 219 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll now stands at 595.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 39,543, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 39,324 on Sunday.

Of those, 31,853 have been confirmed positive, while 7,690 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,394 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,345), Aroostook (1,146), Cumberland (11,263), Franklin (775), Hancock (784), Kennebec (3,124), Knox (578), Lincoln (474), Oxford (1,922), Penobscot (3,439), Piscataquis (205), Sagadahoc (787), Somerset (1,093), Waldo (517), Washington (634) and York (8,452) counties. Information about where an additional five cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 26,188,167 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 441,331 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.