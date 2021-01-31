This story will be updated.

Another 156 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state and no new deaths, Maine health officials said Sunday.

It was the smallest daily increase in coronavirus cases the state has seen since Nov. 15 when 149 cases were reported. That comes as Maine has seen a steady decline in the size of daily growth in confirmed virus transmission, a trend that has been mirrored nationally.





Still, Sunday’s report remains well above the level Maine saw prior to the surge in virus transmission that began in late October.

The statewide death toll remains at 590.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 39,324, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 39,168 on Saturday.

Of those, 31,689 have been confirmed positive, while 7,635 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,390 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,313), Aroostook (1,141), Cumberland (11,197), Franklin (771), Hancock (779), Kennebec (3,113), Knox (578), Lincoln (471), Oxford (1,908), Penobscot (3,420), Piscataquis (203), Sagadahoc (776), Somerset (1,089), Waldo (512), Washington (622) and York (8,429) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 26,076,032 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 439,536 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.